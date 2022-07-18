Victim In Freeman Dog Attack Files Lawsuit

FREEMAN — A Freeman woman who was mauled by four pit bulls last month has sued the Freeman mother and son who own the dogs.
Aleta Starner, 55, filed suit July 13 against Dawson Schild, 33, and Denise Schild, 63, in First Circuit Court. Yankton attorney Mike Marlow represents Starner, and the Schilds have 30 days to respond to the suit after it is served on them.
The Schilds live in the same home, owned by Denise, according to court papers. The suit was filed in Hutchinson County because it’s where the alleged damages were inflicted on the victim.
Starner, referring to herself as the plaintiff, described the injuries she sustained in the attack.
“As the result of the attack, plaintiff was injured, incurring 63 different injuries, which comprised of 17 bites and various lacerations, scratches, abrasions and a mangled and fractured finger,” she said.
“Nine different sutures were used to close the plaintiff’s deeper injuries. The plaintiff was released from the hospital that day. Plaintiff continues to receive medical care for her finger and may need surgery to re-attach a tendon.”
In her lawsuit, Starner charged the Schilds with negligence which led to her injuries.
The Schilds owed Starner “a duty to exercise reasonable and ordinary care in the ownership, care, control and restraint of the dogs that attacked plaintiff, including a duty to prevent the dogs from running at large, and a duty not to keep known vicious dogs on their premises.
“Defendants breached their duty by keeping vicious dogs on their premises and failing to keep them properly restrained and housed.”
Starner contends the Schilds’ alleged negligence caused her extensive injuries, “including multiple dog bites, contusions, bruising, a mangled and broken finger, permanent scarring, disability and impairments, extreme fright, pain, suffering, inconvenience, loss of past and future wages and a loss of the normal pleasures of life that she formerly enjoyed.”
In addition, Starner alleges the Schilds were aware of the impending danger from their dogs and showed a “heedless indifference” by keeping and failing to property restrain vicious dogs that attacked Starner in the right of way.
Therefore, Starner is seeking a judgment that includes damages for her past and future health care expenses, lost past and future wages, and physical and emotional harm.
She also sought punitive damages, pre- and post-judgment interest, cost and disbursements, and other relief as the court deems just and proper.
Starner provided the following narrative in her lawsuit.
At approximately 6:25 a.m. June 13, she was walking her usual morning route by the Freeman community center when four dogs owned, controlled and harbored by the Schilds “attacked, mauled and bit the plaintiff on the public sidewalk. The attack continued as plaintiff ran into the street to escape from the attacking dogs.”
In other parts of her suit, Starner said the Schilds jointly owned and cared for the dogs, and Denise took the dogs to the veterinarian and paid the veterinary bills.
The attack by all four dogs was unprovoked, Starner said, adding she actively tried to run away from the dogs.
“A witness, Barron Vawn Nankivel, came upon the incident in his vehicle and laid on his horn to scare the dogs off and end the attack. Another witness, Brian Paul Skinner, heard screams coming from outside and observed the attack from his porch,” she said.
“There was a trail of the plaintiff’s blood from the community center to where the attack stopped near the defendants’ residence. As soon as the dogs ceased the attack, Dawson gathered the dogs and brought them into his residence. The plaintiff was taken to the local hospital immediately following the attack.”
In her suit, Starner alleges that, prior to the time of the attack on her the morning of June 13, a neighbor saw the unattended dogs wandering around the defendants’ yard.
Starner includes other alleged accounts of the Schilds’ dogs attacking other people.
Another person was attacked on May 12, 2022, involving some of the same dogs owned by the Schilds, Starner alleged. That day, Vernon Bauermeister was attacked by two of the Schilds’ four dogs as he was walking back to his residence near the Freeman Community Hospital, Starner added.
The dogs attacked Bauermeister on the public right of way, trying to knock him on the ground. He was left with several stitches and two puncture wounds on his arms.
The police were called, and Dawson Schild was cited for dogs at large, keeping vicious/dangerous dogs and failure to license pets, the suit said.
Approximately a year prior to the attack on Starner, some of the Schilds’ dogs also attacked another Freeman resident, and the Schilds were aware of that attack, the suit alleged.
The day of the attack on Starner, Dawson Schild refused to turn over the dogs when demanded by law enforcement personnel, the suit claimed. He then intentionally evaded a police officer’s initial attempt to collect the dogs.
“Rather than turn over the dogs, Dawson arranged for them to be taken from the house and transported elsewhere. Dawson then fled the residence,” the suit said.
The next day (June 14), the Freeman Police Department received information that Dawson had returned to his residence. Officer Jonathan Slevin went to the residence that day and arrested Dawson Schild.
He was charged with simple assault, obstructing a law officer, disturbing the peace by animal, four counts of dog running at large and four counts of keeping a vicious/dangerous dogs, the suit said. All charges were related to the June 13 attack on Starner.
On June 16, officers went to the Schilds’ residence to gather more information. During that visit, Denise denied knowing the dogs’ present location. Three of the dogs were later recovered in Yankton at an apartment occupied by Denise’s niece.
In separate court papers, the niece said she wasn’t aware of the Freeman incident when she took the dogs and, upon learning of the incident on the news, immediately contacted Denise Schild to get the dogs. The niece voluntarily turned the dogs over to the authorities when they came to her apartment.
Besides the civil lawsuit, the Schilds and a third defendant, Damien Scorzafava, 20, of Sioux Falls, are scheduled to appear July 25 at the Hutchinson County Courthouse in Olivet on criminal charges related to the pit bull attack.
At that time, the Schilds can also appeal the Freeman City Council’s decision, on a 5-0 vote, to put the dogs to sleep. The council delayed the action until after the Schilds’ court appearance and a judge’s decision.
The three dogs are held in the custody of the Freeman Police Department at a Sioux Falls facility. While the victim and witnesses say four dogs were involved in the attack, only three have been recovered so far.
