The Yankton Community Library (YCL) will be providing several exciting afternoon programs in September for kids in grades K-5 and tweens/teens in grades 4-12. Programs will take place at the library (515 Walnut) at 3:45 p.m.
The YCL will have a tween & teen craft on Wednesday, Sept. 20. This craft is open to youth in grades 4-12. We will be making pipe cleaner cacti. These fun faux plants will brighten your day without ever having to water them.
STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Club will he held on Thursday, Sept. 21. This month, kids will be experimenting with spinning science toys. These toys can be created with many common objects found at home. Come play and find out how these toys work.
The after-school movie this month will be on Sept. 28. Kids will be watching “Elemental” (PG, run time: 1 hour and 42 minutes) starting at 3:45 p.m. This movie has been used all month long to promote library card sign up month. Come see what it’s all about.
