NIOBRARA, Neb. — The Nebraska Indian Community College (NICC) is participating in the College Vaccine Challenge being held through July 4, 2021.
Participating colleges and universities commit to taking three key actions:
1. Engaging every student, faculty and staff member;
2. Organizing their college communities;
3. Delivering vaccine access for all.
The Challenge comes on the heels of new federal efforts announced in early May that make it easier and more accessible for Americans across the country to get vaccinated. This will be done by increasing walk-in vaccinations at local pharmacies; supporting smaller pop-up vaccination clinics and mobile units; providing support for community based organizations to hire the staff needed to increase vaccine access; investing in education efforts about the vaccine in underserved communities, as well as state and local vaccine outreach efforts; testing and mitigation, in rural communities; and launching a plan to reach newly eligible individuals age 12-15.
