Despite improving drought conditions in the northern and western reaches of the Missouri River basin, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to continue with its water management conservation measures through at least the end of the year.
During a Corps conference call Thursday, officials noted the improvement in the drought situation, particularly in Montana and Wyoming. Also, the mountain snowpack melted two weeks earlier than normal.
But the drought continues to plague the lower reaches of the basin.
“Soil conditions have improved for the western portions of the upper basin as the precipitation provided some much-needed relief, but abnormally dry or drought conditions persist in eastern South Dakota and the lower basin,” John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, said in a press release.
It was noted during Thursday’s webinar that the severe drought conditions that had been experienced in Kansas have moved over to Missouri.
“(In) Missouri, there were places up to 12 (inches) — and I think in a spot up to 15 inches — below normal during our wettest time of year,” noted Doug Kluck, Central Region Climate Services director for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). “That spells a lot of trouble for that part of the country.”
He said parts of Missouri were experiencing “extraordinary” drought conditions.
However, Kluck noted that conditions have improved moving north, even in portions of the Yankton area.
“Over the last seven days, portions of eastern Nebraska and South Dakota have gotten substantial rain,” he said.
The runoff projection above Sioux City, Iowa, has improved. The forecast runoff has risen to 29.2 million acre feet, which is 114% percent above normal. That is an increase of more than 2.4 million acre feet from last month’s forecast.
But Remus said downstream problems are still a concern.
“Even with the increased runoff forecasts and improved conditions, the recovery of the reservoir storage will take some time,” he said Thursday. “Therefore, we are anticipating continuing our water conservation measures through 2023 and possibly longer.”
In the short term, Gavins Point Dam near Yankton has increased its releases, which were up to 29,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) as of Friday after averaging 23,500 cfs for much of June. This increase has been done to support navigation in the lower basin, which is not getting the normal runoff from local rivers due to drought.
“Per the guidelines in the Master Manual, this will also result in a full navigation flow support season ending Dec. 1 at the mouth of the Missouri River,” Remus said in a press release. “Gavins Point releases were increased to 29,000 cfs in early July to account for the increase in navigation flow support.”
The three-month precipitation outlook from July-September indicates that the Central Plains and the upper Missouri River basin may be leaning slightly toward above-average precipitation, although not by a significant amount, Kluck said.
“But what it doesn’t show is leaning towards below normal. That’s probably more important than the fact that they have this little above-normal area across the base,” he said. “So, it’s better than it could be, but not great.”
However, the possibility of an El Nino event could change the picture. An advisory for a new El Nino cycle was posted in the spring, and while each phenomenon is unpredictable, El Ninos have had a history of generating cooler and wetter conditions across the Upper Plains.
Kluck did note Thursday that the looming El Nino, should it materialize, likely won’t be weak.
“It will be fairly robust,” he said.
Thursday’s monthly Corps webinar was its last of the season. They will resume in January.
