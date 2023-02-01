Longtime Benedictine Sister, MMU Professor Kessler Dies

A longtime Benedictine nun, Mount Marty professor and a Yankton fixture has died.
Sister Ann Kessler passed away Wednesday (Feb. 1). She has resided at Sacred Heart Monastery for most of her adult life. She was 95.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A longtime Benedictine nun, Mount Marty professor and a Yankton fixture has died.
Sister Ann Kessler passed away Wednesday (Feb. 1). She has resided at Sacred Heart Monastery for most of her adult life. She was 95.
She was born Jan. 28, 1928, in Aberdeen and graduated from Central High School. She entered Sacred Heart Monastery in 1945. She made her final profession of vows in June 1950.
The following year, she became ill and spent 14 months convalescing in Canon City, Colorado. After her recovery, she spent four years teaching at Mount Marty High School while completing her degree at Mount Marty College and graduating in 1953. She obtained a master’s degree from Creighton University in Omaha and taught elementary school in Webster and Lincoln, Nebraska.
She graduated in 1963 with a doctorate from the University of Notre Dam in South Bend, Indiana, and became an instructor at Mount Marty College where she taught for 37 years.
Besides teaching, she was a social activist, author and active in politics.
A wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, both in Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel in Yankton. Burial will be in the monastery cemetery.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.