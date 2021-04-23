The Yankton City Commission is set to discuss a proposed medicinal marijuana ordinance during a work session preceding its regularly scheduled meeting Monday.
No board action will be taken during this work session.
During its regular meeting, the board will discuss a tuition reimbursement program, downtown Yankton façade grant recommendations and Yankton Youth Soccer field developments.
With vaccinations going at a brisk pace in the Yankton community, all commissioners are being encouraged to return to RTEC for Monday’s meetings. Masks will still be required and social distancing protocols will be enforced. The meetings will continue to be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube Live channel.
The City Commission work session begins at 6 p.m. at RTEC with the regular meeting immediately following at 7 p.m.
