PIERRE — The South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC) is now accepting sponsor applications for its Artists in Schools and Communities (AISC) program, which provides matching grants to schools, arts councils, health and service organizations, and other nonprofit organizations to host artists-in-residence between July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024.
Through the AISC program, students of any age will learn about fine arts in a relevant, hands-on environment.
Grantees choose their artist from a roster of professional teaching artists endorsed by the Arts Council. Disciplines include writing, music, theater, visual arts, and traditional arts. A theater residency could include classroom workshops or a full-length production featuring local students at the end of the week. In the visual arts, choose from pottery, painting, drawing, sculpting, murals, comic book making and more. There are traditional arts residency opportunities in hoop dancing, ribbon skirt making, and oral traditions.
Applications must be received through the AISC online grant form. Organizations may apply to host a variety of skilled professionals from the teaching artist roster. Applicant organizations will find information about the application process, grant amounts and matching fees, and residency planning guidelines at artscouncil.sd.gov.
An office of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, the South Dakota Arts Council provides grants and services to artists, arts and nonprofit organizations, and schools across the state with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the state of South Dakota. For more information about SDAC grant programs and artist rosters, visit www.artscouncil.sd.gov.
