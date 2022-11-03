BROOKINGS — The annual South Dakota Local Foods Conference (SDLFC) will take place Nov. 17-19, 2022, at the Sturgis Community Center (1401 Lazelle St., Sturgis, SD 57785).
This year’s conference will kick off Thursday evening with a mixer at the Sturgis Brewing Company, followed by a weekend of presentations by agricultural experts in our region.
Conference attendees will enjoy locally sourced breakfasts & lunches catered by Chef Travis Bartels of the north Black Hills area and Chef Jordan Taylor, Chef and Co-Owner of Bread and Circus, Pizza Cheeks, En Place Catering, and Boathouse Bar and Grill in Sioux Falls.
Participants can connect with businesses & organizations involved in local foods during vendor times to converse on products and opportunities to improve their business.
The conference will wrap up with an opportunity to tour multiple farms committed to organic and regenerative practices around the Sturgis area, including Bear Butte Gardens, Belle Valley Ancient Grains, and Moonrise Mountain Ranch.
Producers, buyers, and other supporters of local foods are invited to attend presentations on specialty crop production, industry challenges, new technologies & opportunities, and local food projects happening in South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.