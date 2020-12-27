Yankton County reported 41 new COVID-19 infections in Sunday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH). It was the county’s biggest one-day increase since Dec. 4.
Overall, the state recorded 427 new cases, and there were no new deaths reported, keeping the state toll at 1,446.
Also, South Dakota’s number of active cases dipped to 6,695, the first time it’s been below 7,000 since Oct. 14.
Yankton County also reported 136 new vaccinations Sunday.
Here are the South Dakota statistics posted by the DOH:
• Total Cases — 97,390 (+427: 345 confirmed, 82 probable);
• Active Cases — 6,695 (-394);
• Recoveries — 89,249 (+821);
• Hospitalizations — 5,561 ever hospitalized (+28); 274 currently hospitalized (-15);
• Testing — 3,188 new tests processed; 1,004 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 13,710 total vaccinations (+800).
In Nebraska, 175 new cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Saturday. There was also one new death related to COVID-19 reported, raising the state toll to 1,559.
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 161,337 (+175);
• Recoveries — 102,012 (+7,304);
• Hospitalizations — 5,104 ever hospitalized (+19); 503 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 1,631 new tests processed; 567 new individuals tested.
