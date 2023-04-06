100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 7, 1923
• Tyndall this morning had its second bad fire within two days. Flames discovered about 10:30 this morning completely destroyed the E.W. Geid & Son elevator here, with all contents, which included 2,400 bushels of oats, 1,500 bushels of wheat and about 100 bushels of corn. The fire may have started from sparks from a passing locomotive.
• Yankton alfalfa seed is going to Italy in regular shipments now to restore the soil in that country and destroy a prevalent poison fungus. Giovanni Rossi in Rome has obtained the exclusive agency for five years for the seeds of the Gurney Seed & Nursery company sold in Italy. The thing furnished in Yankton which has a particular appeal in that country is Hanson’s Cossack alfalfa.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 7, 1948
• Sheriff Walter Mueller today issued a warning to Yankton county automobile owners that beginning Monday, April 12, motorists who are caught driving or whose cars are left parked on the city’s streets displaying 1947 license plates will be prosecuted for the offense.
• At the request of Senator Chan Gurney, an appropriation of $250,000 to complete the planning for the Gavins Point dam in the Missouri river has been approved by the sub-committee of the senate’s committee on appropriations, The Press and Dakotan was advised today by the senator. This is the amount requested by the Army engineers so that construction can be started within a year, and the project completed in 1953 simultaneously with the completion of the dam and reservoir project at Fort Randall.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, April 7, 1973
• A study of the availability of physicians in South Dakota indicates only Yankton County compares with national averages. Yankton County, with 565 people per physician, is the only county in the state that betters the national average of 583 persons per physicians.
• There are 18 attorneys in seven law firms practicing in Yankton, and a couple of other attorneys do not practice although they maintain their membership in the Yankton County Bar Association. The attorney who has been practicing law the longest in Yankton is Lee H. Cope, who began his practice in 1925, about 48 years ago.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 7, 1998
• Students at Yankton’s Lincoln Elementary School honored retiring Principal Bob Walser by holding “Coke Day” Friday. Students brought more than 100 Coca-Cola items to school to present to Walser, who admits Coke is his favorite drink.
• Dr. Mark Hurtubise, president of Mount Marty College, has announced the receipt of a $200,000 gift from John T. Vucurevich of Rapid City. Vucurevich and his wife Constance were named the 1992 South Dakota Philanthropists of the Yankton. Vucurevich is a former South Dakota state legislator who was a well-known and respected banker throughout the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.