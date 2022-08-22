Residents Voice Displeasure With City’s SAC Proposal

A portion of the proposed 2023 municipal budget is proving highly unpopular.
During Monday night’s regular meeting of the Yankton City Commission, several interested parties spoke during the public comment section in opposition to plans for the city to divest in the fitness section of the Summit Activities Center (SAC).
Leading the conversation was Yankton County Register of Deeds Brian Hunhoff, who said a Friday opinion piece in the Press & Dakotan has produced perhaps the strongest reaction he’s seen.
“I’ve written a lot of articles over the years and had some pretty good responses to some of them, but nothing like this,” he said. “That article was in the P&D Friday, phones started ringing every five minutes all weekend. People are really upset about this. They had no idea this was going to happen. Some members received letters a week or so ago, but most members received the letter of notice Saturday.”
Hunhoff presented commissioners and the Press & Dakotan a set of petitions with nearly 400 signatures requesting the city not divest in the fitness center.
While the city has talked about mounting operations costs and the perceived need to make some major changes for nearly a year, it was during budgeting sessions this summer that the idea to divest in the fitness center portion began to be discussed.
Ahead of the Aug. 8 budgeting session, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan of the proposal to divest of the SAC’s fitness center operations.
“We’ve talked about a loss in members and a loss in revenue where we’re transferring nearly $600,000 per year from the general fund — that’s a fund we use for streets, fire, police and parks — and we have to do something different there,” she said. “Fitness has changed so much in the last 30 years that the Activities Center has been available.”
She said there have been ongoing attempts to reach out to third-party vendors to run the fitness operation.
On Monday, Hunhoff said there are costlier parts of the SAC.
“The city’s stated reasons for taking this action are declining membership and revenue creating a projected deficit of $589,000 this year,” he said. “The city manager talks about that deficit and closing the fitness center as if those two things represent a problem and a solution. Anyone should be able to see that doesn’t add up. Common sense tells us operating the pool is the biggest part of that $589,000. The fitness room is likely the Summit’s most cost-effective feature.”
He added that it also may be the biggest draw for memberships.
“It’s the number-one reason people buy a membership, and it gets the most usage and generates the most traffic and revenue,” he said.
Hunhoff added that groups who may not be in the sights of modern gyms tend to be major users of the SAC.
“The signature list here includes quite a few senior citizens and senior groups who make vigorous and regular use of it,” he said. “They especially appreciate the walking path in the winter months. We have several disabled people who use that fitness room every day — ABS has a group that works out in the gym as well as other folks with disabilities. Many of them have to use the elevator to get up there, but they feel safe, comfortable and welcome at the Summit. I guess I’m wondering, where are those people supposed to go?”
Other speakers echoed many of Hunhoff’s points and pointed out that this represents a major quality-of-life item.
At the end of public comment, Mayor Stephanie Moser said the board was appreciative of people taking time to speak up on the issue.
“It’s hard for us to know what your thoughts are if you don’t share them with us, so it does mean a lot to hear from all of you,” she said.
Being the public appearances section of the meeting, no formal actions were taken on the subject matter. The proposed budget was introduced later in the meeting; however, no public comment can be taken on first introduction items.
The commission will consider the budget during the Sept. 12 meeting.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Established the 2022 road tax rate;
• Approved a bid award for a water main replacement project;
• Approved an amendment to the 2019 agreement with the South Dakota Department of Transportation regarding Cedar Street bridge work funding;
• Approved a grant application for a stream gauging project.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.