Three years ago, while working for a large corporation, Megan Vaith learned that finding crop insurance agents who specialize in organic operations was not easy.  

Looking to help two of her clients — organic farmers who were not getting the best care because the bulk of her business and focus was conventional farmers growing corn and soybeans — Megan set out to find an agent who could better serve them.  

