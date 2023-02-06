PIERRE — The South Dakota Rural Electric Association (SDREA) held its 81st annual meeting on Jan. 12-13 in Pierre with more than 300 electric cooperative leaders in attendance. Nearly 100 lawmakers took part in the association’s Legislative dinner.

“Charging Forward” was the meeting theme that summarized a full slate of informative industry-related discussions and programs that covered a variety of topics, including key state and federal legislative issues, carbon dioxide emissions, implications of the current political climate and lessons in member-focused leadership.

