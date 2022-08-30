Spark, a coalition of representatives from a variety of human service organizations, is hosting its Community Engagement Opportunity on Friday, Sept. 9. The event runs from 8:30-10 a.m. and will meet at the United Way Community Impact Center, 920 Broadway Avenue.
This event will include a Coffee Crawl with on-site agency tours. Catch a ride with Yankton Transit to explore some of the happenings among local service agencies within the community. Featured stops will be Cornerstones Career Learning Center, Ability Building Services and the Regional Technical Education Center
