Rain May Help, But Overall Forecast Remains Dry

Though upcoming rain will be welcome throughout the region, forecasters still aren’t in any better spirits about the prospects of the Upper Plains breaking away from drought conditions by summer.
During Thursday’s Central Region Climate & Drought Outlook, Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford said next week’s expected precipitation will be welcome for the region.
“It could bring much needed moisture to parts of eastern Colorado, Kansas and eastern Nebraska that have been very, very dry,” he said. “The forecast amount for eastern Nebraska is anywhere between an inch to an inch and a half — that could be three times the amount of precipitation that parts of eastern Nebraska have gotten in the last three months, so it is pretty significant.”
However, there are caveats.
“Because storms have been very much underperforming there, we do want to note that this is a forecast,” he said.
While the seven-day outlook shows this precipitation event reaching up into southeast South Dakota, the weeks and months beyond don’t show much promise for easing the area’s drought woes, according to Ford.
“The outlooks aren’t optimistic about a big moisture return,” he said. “It’s very likely drought will persist.”
As of the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor release, the Yankton area is riding the edge of the drought. While the entire state of Nebraska to the south is at some level of drought stretching from moderate to extreme drought, Yankton County, Clay County and Union County are listed as abnormally dry. Western Bon Homme County sees a transition over to moderate drought. Yet, a quick trip up to the eastern half of Turner County will get you out of the drought-stricken region completely.
However, expectations are for these conditions to be exacerbated as the 8- to 14-day forecast, April forecast, April-June outlook and May-July outlook all showed the region experiencing warmer-than-normal temperatures paired with drier-than-normal conditions.
Ford said a lot of this is likely to be traced back to La Nina.
“Generally speaking, when we have La Nina winters, we do see that kind of east-west split as far as precipitation is concerned,” he said. “It’s definitely one of the biggest signals when it’s wet in the Ohio Valley, and that’s definitely something we’ve seen really going back to the fall. … We do tend to see the temperature anomalies.”
He said that La Nina is likely to hold on through at least the early summer.
These conditions, especially of late, have produced a number of extreme weather events that Ford noted during the webinar, including tornadoes in Iowa March 5, flooding rain in Ohio, blizzards in Minnesota, challenges for winter recreation in Wisconsin due to a lack of snow and wild fires in Kansas.
Ford said wildland fires could be an issue throughout the plains, with both Nebraska and Kansas being listed as having above-normal chances for wild fires in March and April.
This fire risk, however, exists in South Dakota as well. This was demonstrated plainly Thursday when, as the webinar was underway, Yankton firefighters were called to a grass fire near Utica at 1 p.m.
“We went to a farm place where a controlled burn of construction materials was being conducted,” Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan. “It spread into grass and (the farmer) thought he could control it, but the grass is so thick and matted down, it got ahead of him and threatened a barn.”
The barn caught fire briefly but was quickly extinguished with no damage. Around half an acre of grass reportedly burned.
“The conditions haven’t changed — it’s still dry,” Nickles said. “You have a little higher humidity, but the fires are spreading and it’s not slowing down.”
Ford said that next week could be a big help with this issue.
“When we look at our seven-day forecast, it’s looking wet and that can do a lot to help tamper down some of the potential for fires as we start to green up,” he said.
