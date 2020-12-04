100 Years Ago
Sunday, December 5, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 5, 1945
• The people in the vicinity of Norfolk, Nebraska, will hear the voices of their servicemen in Tokyo at Christmas time. Radio station W-J-A-G has arranged with the army to broadcast full-hour of greetings from Japan by the boys whose homes are around Norfolk. Already one hundred G.I.’s have volunteered to take part in the program, which will be aired either Christmas eve or Christmas day.
• An estimated 3,000 youngsters packed the city hall auditorium yesterday afternoon for the third performance of this year’s Chamber of Commerce sponsored indoor circus. Observers report that this year’s circus features are far superior to those of previous seasons, and the performances are receiving favorable comment from all who attend.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, December 5, 1970
• In its first year in the Nebraska Community Improvement Contest, Hartington took first honors and a $500 check for recorded community improvement in 1969-70 in the 1,601 to 7,000 population class.
• The brick house at 307 Green Street was built in the 1870s by George B. Hoffman, whose occupation in 1900 was “mine operator.” During the 1910 decade, this home was occupied by the Kositzky family, with several sons who were outstanding high school athletes.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 5, 1995
• The University of South Dakota has been tabbed the favorite to win the North Central Conference men’s basketball race this season, according to a poll of the league’s media.
• While Monday’s hearing on a child abuse case involving a Wynot couple focused on court and law enforcement officials, Cedar County Sheriff Elliot Arens said the real crime solvers work at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton. Arens praised the hospital staff who reported the numerous instances of suspected child abuse.
