SIOUX FALLS — A Wakonda man convicted of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance was sentenced to prison Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Lawrence L. Piersol.
According to United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Ricky Bryan Giedd, 51, was sentenced to 132 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Giedd was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 6. He pleaded guilty on July 16.
During his involvement, Giedd and co-conspirators distributed methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. They were aware that the methamphetamine supplied would be distributed to drug customers in South Dakota. Methamphetamine is a Schedule II controlled substance.
This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Agency, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, South Dakota Highway Patrol, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Giedd was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
