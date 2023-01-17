Tabor Man Sentenced To Prison In Church Fraud Case

SIOUX FALLS — A Tabor man has been sentenced to federal prison on charges of defrauding two area churches.
U.S. District Court Judge Karen Schreier on Tuesday sentenced Steven Bares of Tabor to 21 months in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release and to make restitution of $287,457.37 to Catholic Mutual Group, the insurance company for the Sioux Falls Diocese, for his theft over 6-7 years from St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor and St. John's Catholic Church in Lesterville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.