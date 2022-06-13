WAKONDA — First PREMIER Bank has announced the promotion of Daniel Larson to Senior Ag Banking Officer. Larson has 21 years of experience in the banking industry and joined PREMIER in January of 2006. In his new position, he will oversee ag lending portfolios. Larson’s office is located at the bank’s Wakonda location.
Larson is a member of South Dakota Ag Rural Leadership and participates in the Gayville-Volin Booster Club. He resides in Gayville with his wife, Staci, and four children.
First PREMIER Bank is a locally-owned, community bank with 16 retail locations. Together with PREMIER Bankcard, First PREMIER Bank supports nearly 700 local and regional organizations. First PREMIER Bank provides a variety of financial services including personal, business and ag banking, mortgage lending, trust and investment services, treasury services and ATM funding.
For more information, visit www.firstpremier.com.
