Dead Body Pulled From Westside Park Pond

A dead body was retrieved from Yankton’s Westside Park pond early Sunday afternoon.
According to accounts at the scene, police and emergency crews were dispatched to the pond at 11:41 a.m. after a body was discovered on the west side of the pond northwest of the island.
Crews retrieved the body from the water at approximately 12:30 p.m.
The Yankton Police Department (YPD) issued a request asking the public to stay clear of the scene until the recovery was completed.
The recently renovated Westside Park pond had been drained down after leakage was discovered last fall. It was not known how deep the water was where the body was found.
While there was a thin layer of ice on parts of the pond’s surface, there was no ice in the immediate vicinity of the body.
Responding to the call were the YPD, Yankton County EMS and Sheriff’s Office, Yankton County Search and Rescue, and Yankton County Emergency Management.
No other details were immediately available.
