Dead Body Pulled From Westside Park Pond

Yankton first responders and law enforcement were summoned to Westside Park late Sunday morning for a report of a body in the pond. Personnel retrieved the body at approximately 12:30 p.m.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

A dead body was retrieved from Yankton’s Westside Park pond early Sunday afternoon.

According to accounts at the scene, police and emergency crews were dispatched to the pond at 11:41 a.m. after a body was discovered on the west side of the pond northwest of the island.

