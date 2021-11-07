Woman Dies In Bon Homme County Fatal Crash

SPRINGFIELD — A 42-year-old female died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash south of Springfield.
According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2004 Ford Expedition was northbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the vehicle left the roadway about five miles south of Springfield and rolled at 1:50 a.m. Sunday.
The driver, who was the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.
The name of the victim involved is not being released pending notification of family members.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.
