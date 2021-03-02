A crash involving a Yankton Police Department (YPD) patrol vehicle last Thursday has been attributed to a medical episode.
According to a release from YPD Cmdr. Jason Foote, “upon conclusion of the investigation, it was determined that the officer driving the police car experienced a medical emergency, causing the patrol car to leave the roadway.” The specific medical situation was not identified.
The vehicle crashed into a tree in the 1800 block of Capital St. The officer involved received minor injuries and was treated and released from Avera Sacred Heart Hospital later in the afternoon.
Foote added that the officer, who has not been named, has been medically cleared and has returned to duty.
The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident with assistance from the South Dakota Highway Patrol.
