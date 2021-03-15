March Madness is upon us, but the brackets aren’t just reserved for basketball teams this year. The Yankton Community Library is asking patrons to vote on their favorite book of all time with a tournament bracket. The bracket will be set up in the library during March, and patrons can vote for their favorites at the library or on our social media pages.
Will the winner be “The Old Man and the Sea?” or “Pride and Prejudice?” Only you can help decide. Cast your vote today.
For questions, please call the library at 605-668-5275 or email us at library@cityofyankton.org.
