SDSU Extension Kicking Off Health Program

SDSU Extension is seeking pioneers to bring health and quality-of-life education to their rural South Dakota communities.
SDSU Extension’s new Master Health Volunteer Program will train volunteers to be community leaders in one or more of five areas of health and well-being, SDSU Health Education & Food Safety Field Specialist Hope Kleine told the Press & Dakotan.
The new program, which has been two years in the planning, is funded by a Well-Connected Communities grant through the National 4-H Council and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
The program’s benefits for SDSU Extension will be huge, she said.
“We have staff that is trained leaders or instructors in all these health areas, but with our regional model, we aren’t everywhere, unfortunately, so we don’t have the broad reach to all communities,” Kleine said. “So really, this program is beneficial not only to us, but (also) to our rural communities that maybe aren’t close to an Extension office. It will provide leaders and instructors all across the state of South Dakota, not just specific to our regional chapters.”
The ultimate goal of the program is to increase the number of certified volunteers who can hold these health workshops in their communities, she said.
To kick off the program, SDSU Extension will be hosting a “Master Health Volunteer Program: A Way to Expand Health Programming in Your Community” webinar on March 24 at noon CST.
The Master Health Volunteer Program is structured like the SDSU Extension’s Master Gardener’s Program, she said.
“Like the Master Gardeners Program, this program requires individuals to complete 40 hours of training in order to be considered a master health volunteer,” Kleine said. “They then provide a service, 40 hours of give-back within that first year.”
Individuals go through a general health knowledge training and then choose one or more evidence-based program tracks to pursue.”
The general training includes topics such as how to use data, health equity, social determinants of health, chronic disease, cultural understanding, mental health and marketing, she said.
The four tracks being offered currently include:
• Better Choices Better Health — Facilitate self-management education workshops to help improve other’s quality of life;
• Fit & Strong — Teach a program focusing on cardiovascular fitness and strength training to improve overall health;
• Walk with Ease — Help those who suffer from arthritis by being active through this walking program;
• Money Mentor — Provide one-on-one money management guidance and group personal finance education.
The fifth track, Growing Healthy Families & Communities, will be available to youth and adults in the fall and will focus on nutrition education workshops, including information on healthy eating, physical activity, food resource management, food security and food preparation.
Give-back involves expanding knowledge about the Master Health Volunteer Program in General, she said.
“It could be having a booth at a health fair or going into a school and providing an educational presentation,” Kleine said. “It could also be leading a Master Health Volunteer Program workshop for their chosen track.”
Through the master health volunteer program, participants are trained to be leaders who present these workshops, she noted.
Interestingly, one of the benefits of the program is health-related and comes from volunteering.
“Research shows that individuals that do volunteer have an increased sense of well-being,” Kleine said. “Also, the program can help you build your resume and help you learn new skills.”
The program can also be useful to those passionate about health, who did not choose it as a career path. The program can increase participants’ awareness and knowledge about health, she said.
“It can give you a sense of purpose to be able to make a positive impact on other people’s lives,” Kleine said. “You can be that link to individuals in the community to help get them resources that they need to live a healthier life.”
———
For more information, visit: https://extension.sdstate.edu/news/sdsu-extension-recruit-first-class-master-health-volunteers
