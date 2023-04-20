VIBORG — Three new faces will serve on the Viborg City Council, while two incumbents will return.
Those seats were decided by the April 11 city election and verified at the April 14 special council meeting and canvass.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 11:11 pm
The mayor’s race was decided by a razor-thin margin. Challenger John Edelman defeated incumbent Steven Bendt 76-74 for the four-year term.
In the council races, the challengers also won over the incumbents.
In the Ward 2 race, Chad Nelson defeated Craig Rothschadl 39-17 for a two-year term.
In the other Ward 2 race, Travis Kolthoff defeated Darren Duncan 29-26 for a three-year term.
In addition, incumbents Shelley DeJong in Ward 1 and Jordan Knudsen in Ward 3 ran unopposed and will serve three-year terms.
Members of the canvass board all voted to approve the results, according to City Finance Officer Lisa Rudd.
