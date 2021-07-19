VERMILLION — The community is invited to a free and unique outdoor performance of world-class opera on Thursday, July 22, in the heart of downtown Vermillion, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Vermillion Cultural Association and USD Opera.
Tracelyn Gesteland, Mezzo-Soprano and Professor of Voice/Opera at USD; Thor Gesteland, tenor; and accompanied by Diane Van Den Oever, will perform from the First Dakota Coyote Gallery rooftop at 12 E. Main. Special technical support is being provided by Adams Production Services and Bliss Construction.
The performance will begin approximately 7:30 p.m., immediately following the nearby “Thursday on the Platz” event. Audience members are invited to arrive with chairs or blankets and find a comfortable spot to listen from, along Main Street between Church and Court streets or within the pocket park.
