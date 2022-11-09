A suspect in Sunday’s homicide in Yankton made his initial appearance in court Wednesday morning.
Also Wednesday, the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office confirmed to the Press & Dakotan that the victim in Sunday’s shooting was Jade Rembold, 26, of Yankton.
During the initial appearance Wednesday, it was announced Trevor Wayne Harrison of Yankton is facing a charge of homicide as murder in the first-degree and, in the alternate, homicide as murder in the second-degree. Harrison can ultimately only be convicted of one of the charges.
Harrison is also facing a probation violation if convicted.
Arraignment was set for Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.
For more, see Thursday’s Press & Dakotan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.