Fatal SD Train Crash Highlights Crossing Safety Issues

Jodi Kuipers and her daughter, Lauryn, hold a photo of Jennifer and Kaylee Torgerson, who died in a train accident in December 2022. Jodi was the twin sister of Jennifer and aunt of Kaylee and she has worked to get safety structures installed at the crossing where the pair died.

 Photo: Courtesy Argus Leader

Jodi Kuipers learned the hard way how much time, work and determination it takes to get safety improvements made at a railroad crossing in South Dakota, even at the site of a tragedy that took the lives of two of her closest family members.

Driven first by sorrow and then by anger, Kuipers went on a mission to have lights and safety gates installed at a railroad crossing south of Harrisburg. Her twin sister and niece were killed there on Dec. 7, 2022, when an oncoming train struck the pickup they were riding in.

