Join the staff at the Yankton Community Library on the first Friday of each month to learn more about the groups that help support our library.
If you have been meaning to drop off your gently used books, puzzles and games for the Friends of the Library book sales, First Friday Coffee is the time. On Friday morning, March 3, the Friends of the Yankton Community Library will host refreshments between 9 a.m.-noon. Chat with the Friends group about how your donations support all of the great things that the Friends of the Library group does for the Yankton Community Library.
