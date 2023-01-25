WASHINGTON — New research has revealed that Nebraska and South Dakota are the safest state for cyclists.

The research by bike experts Ice Bike studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the lowest percentage of cyclist deaths according to the population.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.