WASHINGTON — New research has revealed that Nebraska and South Dakota are the safest state for cyclists.
The research by bike experts Ice Bike studied data over 10 years from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to see which states had the lowest percentage of cyclist deaths according to the population.
The analysis revealed that between 2010 and 2019, 15 people were killed in cyclist accidents in Nebraska.
Compared to the state’s population, this equates to 0.77 deaths per 100,000 people. It is the lowest rate in the nation and 67% below the national average of 2.35 per 100,000.
Nebraska’s total number of cyclist fatalities made up just 0.2% of all American deaths from 2010-2019.
South Dakota sits in second place, with seven cyclist deaths in the ten-year period, which equates to 0.79 bicyclist deaths per 100,000, 66% lower than the national average.
The total number of cyclist fatalities in South Dakota made up just 0.1% of all national cyclist deaths from 2010-2019.
South Dakota has one of the lowest percentages of cyclist deaths compared to its total traffic fatalities, with cyclist crashes contributing only 0.55% to its total traffic fatalities.
No reported cyclist deaths occurred in South Dakota from 2012 to 2013 and 2016 to 2018.
Across the United States, cyclist deaths have risen 44% in 10 years, climbing from 4,302 in 2010 to 6,205 in 2019.
The research was conducted by Ice Bike, which provides reviews and price comparisons for bikes.
