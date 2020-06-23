One person was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred late Monday night in Yankton.
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2006 Chrysler Sebring was westbound on Fourth Street when it failed to negotiate a right-hand curve while attempting to turn north onto Summit Street. It collided with an eastbound 1998 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at approximately 10:49 p.m.
Names of the two people are not yet being released pending notification of family members.
Both drivers were taken by ambulance to the Yankton hospital. The 35-year-old female driver of the Sebring later died as a result of her injuries. The 32-year-old male driver of the Silverado sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. Neither was wearing a seat belt.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
Also responding to the scene were the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, the Yankton Police Department, Yankton County EMS and the Yankton Fire Department.
