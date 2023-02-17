100 Years Ago
Sunday, February 18, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 18, 1948
• Voters of the city of Avon will go to the polls Tuesday, February 24, to decide whether or not the city shall issue $25,000 in bonds for the purpose of improving the streets. Such improvement would consist mainly of the paving of a portion of the main street.
• A panel discussion on “Americanism and Fascism” is to be conducted by four Yankton high school students over radio station WNAX at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, February 21. This broadcast is being sponsored by the Americanism committee of the Yankton Junior Chamber of Commerce in observance of Americanism week. Participating in the panel discussion will be Mae Mayer, James Tielke, Phyllis Larson and Dick Tschetter. Faculty advisor is Ambrose Schenk.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, February 18, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 18, 1998
• With the money raised from community donations, plans will soon be put into motion for the community landscaping and beautification project at Yankton High School and Summit Activities Center. The City of Yankton and the Yankton School District worked together to develop a plan that would beautify the area surrounding the high school and Summit Center. The project calls for planting more than 300 trees and shrubs for an arboretum. There will also be a restored native prairie with a wetlands area, a walking trail, a butterfly garden with native flowers, a shelter belt and a succession area which will be used to study long-term environmental effects of an area 10 years into the future.
• A bill intended to help local school districts make up class periods lost because of snowstorms and other emergencies failed to make the grade Tuesday in a House committee. The measure would have let school boards decide how long students should be in class and for how many weeks of the year. But they still would have been forced to meet the required number of hours set by the state.
