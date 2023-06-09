TRIPP — Replacement work is tentatively scheduled to begin on the railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 18 north of Tripp on Monday, June 12,

The concrete railroad crossing will be completely replaced, and new asphalt will be placed at each approach. The replacement work is anticipated to take two to three days.

