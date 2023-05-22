The following events are planned at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area during the Memorial Day weekend.
FRIDAY, MAY 26
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following events are planned at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area during the Memorial Day weekend.
FRIDAY, MAY 26
• 3:30-5 p.m. — MAMMAL SCAVENGER HUNT AND MAMMAL WOOD CRAFT: Join the naturalists to learn some fun facts about mammals and paint a wood slice to represent a mammal of your choice. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 7-8 p.m. — GO FISH POKER RUN: Bring your bikes and participate in a go fish poker run. You will ride your bike to designated spots where you will play Go Fish. Participants to collect all 4 of their fish cards will receive a prize. Meet at the Midway Beach Parking Lot.
SATURDAY, MAY 27
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — ARCHERY for ages 8 and up: Pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at Gavin’s Archery Range.
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — WATERCRAFT for ages 8 and up: Pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at South Side of Lake Yankton
• 2-3 p.m. — PINECONE FLOWERS: Paint pinecones to create a flower to decorate a flowerpot or a pin to wear. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheater.
• 6:30-7:30 p.m. — ANIMAL BINGO: Join the naturalist for bingo. Learn some facts about animals and win prizes. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre
• 7:30-8:30 p.m. — JUST FOR FUN PET SHOW: Bring your pet to show off their tricks, or just come to check out what all the campground pets. Awards will be presented to participants. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheatre
SUNDAY, MAY 28
• 9:30-10:30 a.m. — DUTCH OVEN BRUNCH: Join the naturalists for some Dutch oven tips and recipes. Enjoy some samples of Dutch oven breakfast ideas. Meet at Pierson Ranch Shelter #1
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
• 3:30-6:30 p.m. — CLASSIC CAR SHOW: Check out the Classic Car Show starting at 3:30 p.m. in the Pierson Ranch Day Use Area. The cars will drive through all parks at 6:30 p.m., starting with the Chief White Crane Park and continuing to Lewis and Clark and Gavin’s Point.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.