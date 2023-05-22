WHITE — One person died Sunday evening in a one-vehicle crash eight miles east of White in Brookings County.
According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2001 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle were traveling south on 486th avenue. The lead motorcycle lost control going around a curve. The second motorcycle rear-ended the lead motorcycle at 9:05 p.m. Both motorcycles came to rest in the west ditch.
