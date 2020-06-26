The South Dakota Pork Producers Council is organizing a pork giveaway at the parking lot of Yankton High School at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. Cars can start lining up at 2 p.m.
Each car will receive one 10-pound box of ground pork and chops.
Social distancing will apply for the curb-side service.
