EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first is a series of profiles on the six candidates for Yankton City Commission. The election will be held April 11, with early voting starting March 27.
———
NAME: Thomas J. Bixler
FAMILY: Brother — Matthew, (lives in Yankton), Sister — Sarah, (lives in Minnesota), Cousin — Hillary, (lives in Yankton)
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: City Advocate, 2000 Graduate, Yankton High School
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: I presently serve on the City of Yankton Park Advisory Board and the County of Yankton Drainage Commission. I am also a Past President of Yankton Kiwanis.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: (605-500-3838-cell), (tjb8832@yahoo.com), Thomas Bixler @ Facebook
———
• Why are you running?
I am running for the Yankton City Commission because I love public service and strongly believe there is never a time when we could not use a fresh point of view on city issues.
• What does striking the right balance on quality-of-life features (Summit Activities Center, aquatics center, park upgrades) and civic needs (police, fire, road maintenance, etc.) look like in a time of rising costs?
I think projects of this type should be based on amount of citizen use. That said, if a citizen tells me something needs repair, I would bring it up to the commission right away and as many times as it takes to get something done.
• How do you feel about developing the property immediately west of Yankton Cemetery and, if in favor, what do you view as developing it respectfully?
In a project like this, we need to think of the cemetery. It is a beautiful piece of our history that should be protected at all costs. If a development project affects or damages the cemetery, I do not support it.
• What is the next big project Yankton needs to tackle?
Bringing new businesses to Yankton. This should be done by asking our citizens what businesses they want and telling those businesses what we have to offer. Above all, we should make the first move.
• Additional thoughts?
If I am elected, I promise to devote as much time and effort as I have to into serving you. Some people think of being a City Commissioner as a part-time job performed two Mondays a month. I do not. If you want 24-hour service and leadership, cast your vote for Thomas J. Bixler on April 11.
