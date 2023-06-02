PIERRE — June 5 is more than just a day in South Dakota. It’s 605 Day! On Monday, June 5, 2023, join Travel South Dakota in celebrating the eighth annual 605 Day.

“South Dakota is the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family. From our national and state parks, to our rolling prairies and granite peaks, this state is filled with so much beauty,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “605 Day is a day to celebrate the Freedom that our residents and visitors enjoy when they spend time in South Dakota communities, businesses, and in our great outdoors.”

