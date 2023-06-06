With soaring prices creating a $7 million shortfall, Yankton County won’t replace Stone Church bridge this year.
The Yankton County Commission terminated the 2023 project agreement at Tuesday’s meeting and will return a state Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG). The Stone Church bridge crosses the James River in the northern part of the county, about six miles south of Menno.
Yankton County received a BIG allocation last year, creating great optimism about moving forward on replacing the four James River bridges over a period of time.
However, the excitement ran into a roadblock because of skyrocketing construction costs. The commissioners were forced to reject all bids as they came in much higher than anticipated.
At the time, Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said he would seek additional funding sources to make the Stone Church bridge replacement a reality and keep the overall plan on track.
But at Tuesday’s meeting, Sedlacek reported inflated costs far outstrip available money from the South Dakota Transportation Commission, and the prospects look dim this year for making up the difference.
“We all know that the money they are going to give us (from BIG) is $3.2 million, which is not going to get us to where we need to be,” Sedlacek said.
“We’ve already discussed, come August, applying for a local federal grant. If we don’t have success, then we go for the straight federal grant in September.”
But those prospects remained uncertain, which would force the Stone Church bridge funding effort into 2024.
“If we were denied both of (the August and September grants), there was talk down the road that we would apply possibly for the BIG grant at the end of January for the full amount,” he said.
Yankton County finds its back against the wall in terms of timing, Sedlacek said.
“The BIG grant we have is no good (for meeting total costs),” he said.
The commission noted the huge gap between original cost estimates and the current figures.
“You’re about $5 million short,” Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox said.
“I would say we’re closer to $7 million (short) right now,” the highway superintendent replied, noting inflation has pushed the costs even higher since the original discussions.
Sedlacek referenced a recent meeting with Doug Kinniburgh, the Local Government Assistance (LGA) engineer with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT). Yankton County Commissioner John Marquardt was present for the conversation.
Kinniburgh recommended returning the BIG funding if Yankton County was unable to move forward with the Stone Church bridge project in 2023, Marquardt said. In that way, the SDDOT could reallocate the funds yet this year to another South Dakota bridge project.
In addition, Kinniburgh recommended not trying to mix state and federal applications and funds, Sedlacek said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Yankton County commissioners expressed frustration with the financial roadblock for a crucial James River bridge project.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch summed up the situation.
“This is the only option we have,” he said. “What a gut punch to get a Bridge Improvement Grant for replacing the (Stone Church) bridge, which is difficult enough on its own, and then have the costs come back double and triple (what we expected).”
“We didn’t know we would have so much inflation,” Sedlacek responded.
To illustrate, Klimisch described the county’s inability to tackle the bridge project on its own. The highway department could abandon all work on roads and devote its entire budget to Stone Church bridge and still fall far short.
BIG funds are critical for counties unable to tackle huge projects on their own, but the demand across the state dwarfs the available resources, Klimisch said.
The BIG funding level has remained constant while construction costs have soared, Klimisch said, noting the Yankton County project could eat up the entire state BIG funding.
“When we applied, the BIG fund was $15 million. This (Stone Church) bridge alone will cost $10 million,” he said. “That (state funding) doesn’t go very far for 66 counties and 200 municipalities.”
County Commission Chairman Don Kettering point to a silver lining. “On the positive side, we have moved forward,” he said.
The commissioners unanimously voted to terminate Bridge Replacement #727927, telling the Press & Dakotan that the action was for this year only. The county will renew its effort in 2024, they said.
In other business:
• The commission approved a change in hiring for the ambulance administrator. The previous choice, Rob Keys of Sioux Falls, declined the offer. Two other applicants were interviewed, with the recommendation of Eric Van Duysen, who indicated he had no intention of declining the job. The commission unanimously voted to offer him the position.
• Kettering read a letter from the Minnehaha County Commission informing other entities, including Yankton County, of the increasing demands and costs for providing housing of juvenile offenders. The Yankton County commissioners discussed the anticipated rising costs for housing juveniles in Sioux Falls.
• The commission appointed Mark Katterhagen to the Mental Illness Board and Phil Schaefer as an alternate.
• The commission appointed Dan Grant to the Drainage Board. He was the only applicant for three spots, so the commissioners reduced the board’s size from nine to seven members.
• Michael Barkl applied for approval of a medicinal marijuana cultivation facility for A 2 Z, LLC on U.S. Highway 81. The commissioners, notably Howey-Fox and Ryan Heine, asked questions concerning the application and chose to schedule another hearing because the application was submitted late and not included in the meeting packets for study and consideration.
• During the public comment period, Cindy Konopasek presented each of the commissioners and State’s Attorney Rob Klimisch with a 40-page document from the Yankton County Republicans.
• Also during the public comment period, Yankton County resident Pauline Akland urged the commissioners, sheriff and other officials to crack down on texting and other distracting driving.
• The commissioners entered into executive session with State’s Attorney Klimisch to discuss a personnel issue.
