Stone Church Bridge
Stone Church Bridge

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

With soaring prices creating a $7 million shortfall, Yankton County won’t replace Stone Church bridge this year.

The Yankton County Commission terminated the 2023 project agreement at Tuesday’s meeting and will return a state Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG). The Stone Church bridge crosses the James River in the northern part of the county, about six miles south of Menno.

