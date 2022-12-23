I’m a little jealous of those areas of Nebraska and South Dakota that saw snow recently. Some of the photos circulating Facebook show drifts covering cars and filling in the narrow spaces between the eaves of a house and the next-door neighbor’s tall wooden fence.
It looked like a winter wonderland until the photo reel shifted to videos capturing farm chores: Horses and cows wearing a coat of ice and snow, and their farmer fighting the blowing snow to break the ice in water tanks.
That’s what I remind myself when I wish for a snowstorm that didn’t reach to where I live: While I like snow as it’s falling and how the sunshine glints off a thick blanket of white snow with millions of points of crystal, snow is difficult to maneuver around. I would much rather have rain, or even ice as long as I don’t have to drive in it.
However, last winter was the driest winter on record for where I live. This year has been one of the worst droughts, a product of both very little annual precipitation and no soil moisture reserves. After watching local farmers struggle to plant into rock-hard topsoil last spring, and then later harvest pitiful fall yields, I am particularly concerned about this next spring’s planting if we don’t see any snow again this winter.
We’ve seen a couple days of freezing drizzle and a few mornings waking up to a light dusting of snow. More hopeful is that during this last major storm system, while western portions of Nebraska and South Dakota saw feet of snowfall, here at home we saw rain — and not just drizzle, but actual rain drops. There was even a couple claps of thunder and brief downpours one morning.
It’s not enough to break a drought, but it could be the signal that the weather patterns are shifting. Hope is a powerful thing.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the Yankton area’s Missouri River corridor on either side of the state border remains in an extreme- to exceptional-level drought. There has been no change in this status in the past many weeks.
We won’t know for another couple weeks if the moisture that any of us has received, in any form, will make a noticeable impact. I caution that it likely won’t. For a drought to be fixed, the repair must reach well down into the subsoil and that takes a lot of moisture falling over a long period of time. This means regular, frequent snow or rain events for months on end.
Have you read “The Long Winter” by Laura Ingalls Wilder? That’s the kind of winter we need to see.
Historically, we do tend to see some small snow events in November and December with the bulk of heavy-precipitation events coming after the new year. It’s been a few years since we’ve seen this once-common winter snowfall pattern play out, but maybe this year.
Hopefully by my next column in January, I will be writing about all the moisture we’ve been getting since you’ve read this post. Keep the hope!
(0) comments
