Hoping For Some Precipitation
I’m a little jealous of those areas of Nebraska and South Dakota that saw snow recently. Some of the photos circulating Facebook show drifts covering cars and filling in the narrow spaces between the eaves of a house and the next-door neighbor’s tall wooden fence.

It looked like a winter wonderland until the photo reel shifted to videos capturing farm chores: Horses and cows wearing a coat of ice and snow, and their farmer fighting the blowing snow to break the ice in water tanks.

