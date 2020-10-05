This Isn’t A Good Sign

Drier-than-normal conditions have settled into the Upper Plains this fall — and with harvest season under way, this means high fire danger in the days to come.
Yankton deputy fire chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that the next few days will bring elevated risks for fires according to the South Dakota Grassland Fire Danger Index.
“(Monday) morning we went into the High to Very High category,” Nickles said. “In Yankton County, once the fire index reaches Very High, there’s absolutely no burning allowed in the county — not even a garbage can.”
This applies only to the county itself, he added.
“That does not hold true for the city,” he said. “They’re under a different ordinance. A campfire, for example, is allowed in the city limits.”
Nickles said to expect conditions to remain this way for at least the beginning of the week.
“It looks like it’s going to stay that way for a couple of days here,” he said. “Our humidity is down below 30% and we’re looking at up to 25-mile-per-hour winds this week.”
While much of the last month has seen below-normal precipitation, some measurable rain arrived in the area Friday evening. The Chan Gurney Municipal Airport on the north side of Yankton received .15 inches of rain.
However, Nickles said that this was of very limited help to the area.
“It helped for Saturday. That was it,” he said. “That amount of rain didn’t help anything — it didn’t even penetrate the soil. It just settled the dust for a day.”
He added that the potential for fires is going to remain for quite some time, even when the winds die down and humidity finally rises again.
“No matter what the fire conditions are right now — whether they put us in the High, Extreme or even Low (categories) — the potential for fire is there,” he said. “The grass is dried out because of the dry season. No significant rain is forecasted and, if we get a freeze, it’s going to make it even worse. We look to be putting a recommendation out — regardless of the fire danger level — not to burn.”
Nickles said it’s best to call Yankton County dispatch with any inquiries about burning and to check the Yankton Fire Department’s Facebook page for updates on the fire danger.
“The burning can wait,” he said. “I know people want to get out and burn their ditches and tree piles, but it’s going to have to wait right now because we’ve still got a lot of harvesting to get done. The corn is still sticking up in the air and needs to be cut. And even then, the danger is going to be high.”
As for when burning can resume with low risk, Nickles said that will take time, and some sort of substantial precipitation.
“Some significant rain would help,” he said. “Of course, the damage is already done and the fuel is already out there between the dry fuel and once we get the freeze. The next thing, there is going to be restricted to burn piles, and that’s going to take some snow cover to allow that to happen.”
