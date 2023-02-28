A man convicted in the 2011 shooting death of a Yankton woman has been resentenced.
Nicholas Hines, who pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Brianna Knoll, was sentenced Tuesday to a 100 year sentence with 25 suspended and credit given for time served since April 19, 2011.
In 2012, Hines, then 30, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of his girlfriend, Brianna Marie Knoll, 25, in Yankton.
He originally received a 200-year sentence to a state penitentiary with 100 years suspended and credit for 408 days for time spent in the county jail.
See Wednesday’s Press & Dakotan for more details.
