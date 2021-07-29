100 Years Ago
Saturday, July 30, 1921
• Work was begun yesterday at the site of Pier 3 for the Meridian Highway bridge, 250 feet beyond Pier 2. At the point where the third pier will stand the water is now about 15 feet deep. There is a sand bed and probably gravel beneath that, but indications are that the gravel and rock stratum that was encountered in digging for Pier 2 is lower down farther out in the river, probably due to a dip.
• Dr. Jennie C. Murphy and sister, Mrs. Alice Goodman, who have been spending several weeks at the Lakes near Minneapolis, are driving home and expect to reach Yankton tomorrow. They report a fine vacation, fine bathing and lots of fish.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 30, 1946
• The Fort Randall Dam, in its “strategic downstream location” on the main channel of the Missouri River, “will be one of the vital structures in the overall Missouri River Basin plan,” Lieut. Col. Delbert B. Freeman, district engineer, Corps of Engineers, told the crowd assembled today for the ground-breaking ceremonies at the dam site.
• It has been announced that a teenage party planned by the Yankton Golf and Country Club for Thursday evening of this week is being postponed until early September.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 30, 1971
• So far there hasn’t been any big rush on the part of 18-year-olds to register to vote in Yankton County. When Marilyn Lund, 18, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Lund of Yankton, registered Thursday afternoon there had been 12 persons between 18 and 21 who had registered with the Yankton County Auditor’s office to vote.
• Yankton’s Jim Ahern, South Dakota Amateur Golf King, shot an opening 78 on the first round of the Western Amateur golf tournament to rank in 56th position going into today’s 18-hole qualifying round. 168 of the nation’s top amateurs are on hand for the annual affair.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 30, 1996
• The state of South Dakota is continuing efforts to reduce sales of tobacco products to minors by conducting compliance testing or “sting” operations in businesses which sell cigarettes and other tobacco products. Businesses in the Pierre, Mitchell and Yankton areas will be targeted in late July.
• During their recent trip to Alabama, youth pastor Brad Carlson and other Mennonites rebuilt more than a church burned to the ground. They rebuilt trust, faith and hope assaulted by arson. And the 32 youth and eight counselors, three-fourths of them from the Freeman area, also built a bond with the congregation they left behind.
