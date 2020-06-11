100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 12, 1920
• The street flusher was going full strength on the pavement today, the first time this season.
• Twelve people picked peonies for two hours and a half at the Gurney fields last evening for passersby, putting out some 20,000 blooms. It was the second evening of free flowers, and there has been made no appreciable difference in the number still blooming. The flower plot is opposite the Harry Box farm, first road north out on the Washington high way to the Jim river.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 12, 1945
• At the regular meeting of the board of city commissioners, last night Charles Gurney, majority stockholder in the Meridian Highway Bridge Company, made an offer to secure the engineering company to make a report covering all phases of information needed by the city on which to base a revenue bond election, looking to eventually making the bridge toll free, and also giving the bond company information needed to determine the amount of financing it will be willing to undertake.
• A building permit was granted by the board to St. John’s Lutheran Church, at the corner of Locust and Eighth Streets, to erect an addition to the south side of the present church building.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 12, 1970
• The so-called 17-year locusts have emerged from their underground burrows and various parts of the nation to drum their familiar mating song through another summer.
• Melvin Bourn of Niobrara has been credited with catching the largest sturgeon ever caught in Nebraska, a 33 pounder. The Game Commission said Bourn hauled in the whopper from the Missouri River north of Niobrara.
25 Years Ago
Monday, June 12, 1995
• It’s a busy week for Becky Hammon. And she got it rolling in a big way Sunday by helping her South Dakota team to victory in the Nebraska-South Dakota girls basketball all-star game at Cimpl Arena. The Rapid City Stevens guard fired in 22 points, handed out 13 assists and spearheaded a big South Dakota rally in a 102-95 triumph over the Nebraskans.
• The largest spender of local tax dollars will begin the process of scrutinizing its budget tonight when the Yankton School Board accepts formal public comments at a public hearing on its proposed 1995-96 budget.
