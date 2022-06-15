Budgeting season is revving up for the Yankton County Commission.
Commissioners are set to discuss the proposed 2023 budget in a special meeting Friday. The board will meet in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center at 10 a.m. Friday.
The meeting is open to the public.
