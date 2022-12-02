No Recount In District 18 House Race

While less than 1% of the vote separated two candidates, no recount has been sought in the District 18 House election.
As a result, the Election Night results stand and the legislative district –- which consists of Yankton County and a portion of Clay County –- is guaranteed a new lawmaker.
The South Dakota Secretary of State’s office noted, under state law, the vote difference fell within the margin for a possible recount.
The Election Night results found Republicans Mike Stevens of Yankton and Julie Auch of Lesterville with 5,228 and 4,664 votes, respectively.
Democrats Ryan Cwach and Jay Williams, both of Yankton, followed with a respective 4,509 and 1,895 votes.
Stevens and Cwach were the incumbents. Stevens secured re-election as the frontrunner, while Auch finished 155 votes ahead of Cwach for the second seat.
The 155-vote difference represented 0.9% of the 16,296 votes cast.
Cwach had not filed a request for a recount with the Secretary of State’s office by the deadline under state law, according to Elections Supervisor Kea Warne.
“That deadline for a legislative recount was Nov. 18,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “The only legislative district that had a request for a recount was in legislative District 15 (in the Sioux Falls area).”
Cwach could not be reached Friday for comment.
In the District 18 Senate race, Republican incumbent Jean Hunhoff of Yankton defeated Democratic challenger Fred Bender of Yankton 5,748-3,091 for another two-year term.
District 18 changed slightly this year. Formerly, the legislative district consisted only of Yankton County because it fell within the population parameters allowed for a district. After the 2020 census, Yankton County didn’t maintain enough population, and District 18 added a portion of Clay County in the Irene and Wakonda areas.
One change has already taken place in state government.
Gov. Kristi Noem appointed Monae Johnson as Secretary of State, effective Monday. The current SOS, Republican Steve Barnett, is resigning to pursue employment in the private sector.
