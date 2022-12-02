No Recount In District 18 House Race
While less than 1% of the vote separated two candidates, no recount has been sought in the District 18 House election.

As a result, the Election Night results stand and the legislative district –- which consists of Yankton County and a portion of Clay County –- is guaranteed a new lawmaker.

