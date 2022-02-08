SD Trans Restroom Measure Flushed

VERMILLION — After hearing approximately 90 minutes of testimony concerning a South Dakota House bill that would limit transgender people’s access to public school restrooms, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 6-1 to send the legislation to the 41st day.
The South Dakota Legislature meets 40 days each session. Sending a bill to the 41st day is a method for lawmakers to defeat a bill.
HB 1005, introduced by Rep. Fred Deutsch, Florence, was approved by a House committee on Feb. 1 and had passed in the House on a 38-29 vote last week. Deutsch singled out Vermillion and its school district’s Gender Equity and Access Policy as a reason for filing the bill.
Vermillion’s policy, approved late last year, permits students to use the restroom for the gender with which they identify.
“I’m going to vote for the 41st day on this bill,” Sen. David Wheeler, a Republican from Huron, said, after the committee had concluded hearing public input. “We’re not a school board. Right up to this bill, I received many, many emails on this subject — almost all of them from people from Vermillion. It’s like the Vermillion School Board issue is being relitigated here.”
This kind of situation, he said, is why Republicans believe so much in local control.
“People can reasonably disagree on how these issues should be handled and it is therefore better to handle them on the most local level possible,” Wheeler said.
HB 1005 states that school administrators shall designate showers, changing rooms and restrooms in public schools for use exclusively by members of the same sex. It also requires transgender students to request the use of a single-occupancy shower room, changing room or rest room rather than allowing them to use the accommodations for the gender with which they identify, as the Vermillion School District policy allows.
Other sections of the bill, had it become law, would have allowed students to have “a private cause of action” against school districts if they encounter a member of the other sex in a multi-occupancy shower, changing room or rest room in a public school.
If HB 1005 had successfully moved through the legislative process to become law, it would have undone the Vermillion School District’s Gender Equity and Access Policy.
“Social change is hard … that change is difficult. People will disagree on how it will progress, and that disagreement is reasonable,” Wheeler said. “But the idea that we have to have a statewide policy, I believe, is incorrect. The Vermillion School Board clearly wrestled with this a lot, and they dealt with a lot of public input on their level.”
HB 1005 received both support and opposition from Vermillion during Tuesday’s hearing.
“I have six siblings in the Vermillion School District, and I worry that the new policy, which allows some students to use whatever bathroom they want, will make it impossible for my brothers and sisters to feel safe in the places where girls and boys should be safe, like bathrooms or locker rooms,” said Victoria Rettig, a ninth-grader from Vermillion, who spoke in favor of HB 1005. “I would feel awkward and violated if a boy walked into the girls’ bathroom or locker room while I was using it.”
She said there is pressure at her school to not speak out against the policy.
“We’re supposed to be considerate of the feelings of others, and I try to be,” Rettig said, “but I feel like those making our school policy didn’t care about my feelings or my privacy.”
Jacob Skelton of Vermillion noted that he was sharing the same concerns with the committee that he shared earlier with the Vermillion School Board as it was developing the policy.
He talked of an incident in Loudoun County, Virginia, last year, claiming that the school district’s policy there gave a male student identifying as a female an opportunity to sexually abuse a female student.
“I imagine my daughters in that scenario … that scenario is what I fear for Vermillion,” Skelton said.
HB 1005, if approved, would prevent other South Dakota schools from having to go through the turmoil that has occurred in the Vermillion School District, he said.
“The unimaginable has become a reality,” said Sarah Taggart of Vermillion, who is the mother of three daughters. “We now have schools in our state that allow mixed sexes in the multi-use, unsupervised spaces of our school bathrooms. And while this is concerning enough, members of the Vermillion School Board are working diligently to push for our girls to share locker rooms, hotel rooms and beds with boys as well.”
The committee also heard from individuals who, like Wheeler, expressed the importance of maintaining school boards’ local control. They heard from those who oppose HB 1005 because they strongly believe in the process that was undertaken by the Vermillion School Board and the ultimate result: the Gender Equity and Access Policy.
Mike Phelan of Vermillion said the school policy has changed the life of his transgender daughter as he asked the committee to vote against the bill.
“Before the passage of the Vermillion School Board policy, every aspect of my daughter’s identity — her personality, her experience with the world, her physical appearance and, most importantly, her own expression of who she is as a human being — every aspect of her identity was denied in deference to what body parts she has.”
He said she was required to use the single-stall restroom in the nurse’s office and would feign injury so it would make sense to others of why she was going to the nurse.
“Her friends thought she had cancer, because it was the only thing they could come up with that would explain why a kid would have to go to the nurse so often,” Phelan said.
Eventually, he said, in an attempt to avoid several other uncomfortable situations involving both adults and children, she stopped using the bathroom at the school altogether.
“She ate little and drank nothing throughout the day,” Phelan said. “She was dehydrated, had headaches and was mad every single day when I picked her up. After the new policy, my daughter’s school experience changed overnight. She’s excited to go to school now, she eats and drinks normally and she’s happy when I pick her up.
“In her words, ‘This made me feel like I really belong at school.’”
He told the committee that trans kids are not trying to invade anyone’s privacy and aren’t exposing themselves to unsuspecting children in rest rooms.
Nina Jordre, a 15-year-old sophomore at Vermillion High School, told the committee she opposes HB 1005.
“Proponents of this bill say it is meant to protect me. You say you need to protect your daughters. Well, I am a daughter, and I don’t need protection from transgender students,” she said. “These students are perfectly safe. In my school, kids use the bathroom they identify with. There have been no issues with this policy. Not one incident.”
Representatives from several organizations associated with education testified against the bill, including the South Dakota Education Association, the Large School Group, the Associated School Boards of South Dakota and School Administrators of South Dakota.
Shane Nordyke, a professor at the University of South Dakota and a member of the Vermillion School Board, spoke as an individual, emphasizing that her remarks against HB 1005 reflect only her own views.
“When we realized that our discriminatory bathroom policies were causing both emotional and biological distress for some of our students, we, of course, looked for solutions,” she said. “In this process, our legal counsel also indicated that our previous policies were out of step with current court rulings and with federal recommendations.”
The school board sought guidance from districts in Iowa that have similar policies in place and from Wyoming districts that had changed their policies without any negative outcomes.
“We spent a great deal of time listening to the concerns of parents,” Nordyke said. “We also made necessary changes to infrastructure in our bathrooms in order to provide privacy.”
Deutsch once again singled out Vermillion and its school district’s policy.
“I wouldn’t be here if they (the Vermillion School Board) left things alone,” he said. “We wouldn’t be here, this bill wouldn’t be here, but guess what? They didn’t leave things alone and beyond their own private policy, applicable to Vermillion, they’ve publicly stated that this be spread everywhere. They want this policy to go forward to other school districts.”
He was asked by a committee member of the potential financial impact the bill could have on South Dakota, particularly the loss of federal education funding.
Deutsch noted that a proponent of his bill had testified earlier at the committee hearing that “there’s not been any loss of federal funds, but I’m not an expert on it.”
Jett Jonelis, advocacy manager for the ACLU of South Dakota, said the federal government has made it clear that it intends to enforce federal civil rights statutes, including Title IX.
HB 1005 or bills like it that target transgender students could lead to litigation from not only private parties but also the federal government, she said.
“Such a violation of Title IX will not only cause the state to face substantial litigation costs but could also put the state’s federal education funding at risk,” Jonelis said. “For fiscal year 2022, the estimated federal funding for primary and secondary education was over $225 million and the total funding for education was over $573 million.”
