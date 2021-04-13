The Yankton High School spring musical, “On Dragonfly Wings,” will take on a different look this year come performance time.
Rather than scheduling live performances for the public, the cast and crew have put together a movie version of the musical that will be released for public viewing on Friday, April 16, on the YSD website. (http://ysd.k12.sd.us). With the uncertainty of COVID restrictions, this will be the best option for keeping our cast, crew, and audience safe while fully highlighting the talent of the students.
“On Dragonfly Wings” is a musical based on a Hawaiian children’s storybook, “Wailana the Waterbug.” The story explores the daily life of various creatures that live in Crystal Pond, then follows their journey as Daisy Dragonfly gets her wings and soars beyond the surface of the water. The book was written to commemorate the life of a young girl from Hawai’i, Alana Dung, who died from leukemia when she was 3 years old. The script was written by Lisa Matsumoto, music and lyrics are by Roslyn Catracchia and musical orchestrations are by David Kauahikaua.
