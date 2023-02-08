PIERRE — The South Dakota Ag Foundation has announced the recipients of the Foundation’s annual Ag Innovators (AI) Youth Education and Building Rural Communities (BRC) grants. This year, the Foundation has awarded 14 grants totaling $27,250 to support innovative youth ag education programs and rural community projects.

