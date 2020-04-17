COVID Update for April 17: Bon Homme, Charles Mix Counties Added To Community Spread List

Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties have been added to the list of South Dakota counties classified as having minimal to moderate community spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, state health officials said Friday.
In a daily media briefing, it was also announced that the number of known COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 1,411, a rise of 101 new cases (7%) from Thursday.
According to the state website, minimal to moderate community spread is defined as being "a single case of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county.”
Bon Homme and Charles Mix counties each have recorded four positive tests, with three recoveries.
In regards to Friday’s update, Minnehaha County again accounted for most of the new cases with 93, with 36 being employees at the Smithfield Foods pork plant. So far, there have been a total of 634 Smithfield employees who have tested positive, plus another 143 positive cases defined as close contacts with Smithfield employees, according to State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton.
In a separate media briefing Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem said the officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) toured the Smithfield plant Thursday and are expected to produce a report on their findings over the weekend.
Minnehaha County’s number of known cases rose to 1,157, with 3,822 negative tests and 293 recovered cases.
Eight new hospitalizations were reported statewide, bringing the total during the duration of the pandemic to 63
The total number of recovered cases rose from 373 to 457, an increase of almost 23%.
Yankton County’s known COVID-19 cases remained as 23, while the number of recovered cases rose to 19. The county is classified as having substantial community spread, meaning there are “five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county or a distinct group of cases in a single area (e.g., city or county),” according to the state website.
The total number of negative tests processed by state and commercial labs rose to 9,651.
Noem said she appreciated the efforts of South Dakotans in dealing with the pandemic, noting that the actions taken have so far bent the curve by 75% from initial projections of cases and hospital needs.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon explained that the initial projection was that 10,000 beds would be needed by mid-April if nothing was done, while a new model released this week put the demand at 2,500 beds at the projected peak in mid-June.
For the first time Friday, the state website broke out the number of negative tests by county. The number of positive tests, negative tests and recovered cases in area counties are as follows:
• Bon Homme County — 4 positives, 79 negatives, 3 recovered
• Charles Mix County — 4 positives, 60 negatives, 3 recovered
• Clay County — 5 positives, 94 negatives, 4 recovered
• Douglas County — 0 positives, 19 negatives, 0 recovered
• Hutchinson County — 2 positives, 67 negatives, 2 recovered
• Turner County — 5 positives, 96 negatives, 3 recovered
• Union County — 4 positives, 94 negatives, 3 recovered
• Yankton County — 23 positives, 334 negatives, 19 recovered
According to The Associated Press, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website — COVID.sd.gov — or call 800-997-2880.
